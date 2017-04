Gardaí are appealing for information about a missing 16-year-old boy in Dublin.

Rodrigo Soberon is missing from his home in Ballymun since yesterday.

He is described as being 5 foot 8 in height, of slim build with black hair.

Rodrigo was wearing black jeans and a black hooded jacket and wears black framed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí.