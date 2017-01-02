Home»Breaking News»ireland

16-year-old missing from Clondalkin since New Years Eve

Monday, January 02, 2017 - 07:03 pm

Update 9.11pm: Katie Hughes has been located safe and well.

Earlier; Gardaí in Clondalkin are seeking help from the public to trace the whereabouts of 16-year-old Katie Hughes who has been missing from Clondalkin since New Years Eve.

Katie was last seen at approximately 10.25pm on the 31st December in Clondalkin.

She is described as 5'2" in height, with long brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a pink hoodie and black leggings.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information to contact them.

katie hughes, missing, clondalkin,

