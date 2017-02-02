Home»Breaking News»ireland

152 new Garda recruits to graduate today

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 06:45 am

Senior Gardaí say recruits taking part in today's 'passing out' ceremony at Templemore, County Tipperary are joining a force which is committed to major change.

152 probationary gardaí will take part in today's ceremony which will be attended by the Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan and Tánaiste and Justice Minister Francis Fitzgerald.

The latest recruits are set to benefit from the Labour Court recommendations agreed last November - which includes the restoration of rent allowances.

Vice President of the Garda Representative Association is Jim Mulligan: "Rent allowance is part of the Labour Court recommendation that has been put into basic pay.

"I suppose we publicised it very well the low money that they were on.

"And quite a number of people who I have talked to who have been recruited since then, are seeing huge benefits in that money in their paycheck now, it is making life a little bit easier for them."

