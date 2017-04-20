15-year-old missing from Laois

Gardaí are appealing for information about a missing 15-year-old boy in Laois.

Jason Collins is missing from Mountmellick since April 15.

Jason is described as being 5’ 5’’ tall with black hair and of medium build.

When last seen he was wearing grey shorts, a black t- shirt, grey Nike runners and a blue jacket. It is believed that he may be in the Dublin area.

Anyone who has seen Jason or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-8674100, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.