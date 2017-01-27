15% of women in Ireland test positive for HPV DNA; concerns raised round vaccine uptake

A study shows that 15% of women in Ireland have tested positive for Human Papillomavirus (HPV) DNA.

Women under the age of 30 are significantly more likely to test positive for HPV. The virus is associated with around 5% of all cancers. Up to 90% of cervical cancers are associated with HPV.

CERVIVA is carrying out a study on 6,000 women to examine the role of HPV testing and associated cancers.

Interim results of the screening pilot will be heard at a symposium in Dublin today, which will provide important information to policy makers around HPV-based screening tests.

Assistant professor at Trinity College Cara Martin said the conference would address recent concerns around the HPV vaccine with respect to take-up and safety fears.

The families of 15,000 girls refused vaccinations against human papillomavirus in 2016.