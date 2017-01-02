14-year-old girl missing from Cork

Home»Breaking News»ireland

Monday, January 02, 2017 - 09:13 pm

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Weronika Sroka missing from Ardfield, Grange, Cork City.

She was last seen at 2pm yesterday (Sunday January 1) at the family home.

Weronika is described as 5'3'' in height, of thin build with brown eyes and short black hair. When last seen, she was wearing a green fleece top with a zip on the front and dark coloured trousers. She also has her ears pierced with large studs.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact them.

In a separate development, Gardaí say 16-year-old Katie Hughes, who had been missing since New Years Eve, has been located safe and well.

