130 new jobs created at software firm Kaseya Global in Dublin

130 new jobs are being created at a software firm in Dublin.

The positions will come on stream at Kaseya Global following a €19m investment in the company.

The firm says it will also launch a collaboration programme with universities and institutes of technology here.

The programme is expected to include a wide range of internship opportunities and Kaseya support for computer science courses in universities and ITs.

The company currently employ approximately 30 people.

Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya is excited about expanding in Ireland.

He said: "We are delighted to continue to grow our Irish presence and to team up with ISIF as an investment partner.

Ireland is a great place to continue to develop our industry-leading software solutions. Our contribution to Ireland’s vibrant, dynamic software sector will help to bolster the country’s growing reputation as an IT leader, while creating significant additional value for our investors”.

Headquartered in Dublin and New York, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries.

