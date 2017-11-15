Home»Breaking News»ireland

130 new jobs created at software firm Kaseya Global in Dublin

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 10:21 am

130 new jobs are being created at a software firm in Dublin.

The positions will come on stream at Kaseya Global following a €19m investment in the company.

The firm says it will also launch a collaboration programme with universities and institutes of technology here.

The programme is expected to include a wide range of internship opportunities and Kaseya support for computer science courses in universities and ITs.

The company currently employ approximately 30 people.

Fred Voccola, CEO of Kaseya is excited about expanding in Ireland.

He said: "We are delighted to continue to grow our Irish presence and to team up with ISIF as an investment partner.

Ireland is a great place to continue to develop our industry-leading software solutions. Our contribution to Ireland’s vibrant, dynamic software sector will help to bolster the country’s growing reputation as an IT leader, while creating significant additional value for our investors”.

Headquartered in Dublin and New York, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries.

For more information, visit www.kaseya.com.


KEYWORDS

Job announcementDublinsoftware

Related Articles

Job vacancies increse by 9% from September to October

1,000 jobs to be created as Dun Laoghaire ferry terminal transformed into tech hub

150 new jobs on the way in Dublin at aircraft maintenance firm

Thai takeaway chain to create 75 jobs

More in this Section

Louth man who plotted explosion during Prince Charles visit to be sentenced next month

Wallet-sized information card given to priests accused of sexual violence

Two men ordained to priesthood at Pro Cathedral in Dublin

911 fewer patients on trolleys compared to this time last year


Today's Stories

Nóirín O’Sullivan may have rung department on day Maurice McCabe was cross-examined

Half of septic tanks fail to meet standards

Policy U-turn as HSE board to be rebuilt

Bertie Ahern ‘infuriated’ at collapse of North talks

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »