12-year-old girl dies after beach buggy collides with car in Newry

Sunday, November 19, 2017 - 12:37 pm

A 12-year-old girl has died after the beach buggy she was in collided with a car in Newry.

Police said the child and a 14-year-old girl were travelling in the buggy when it collided with a black Toyota Hilux on the Flagstaff Road in the town at around 2.50pm on Saturday.

PSNI Inspector Kieran Quinn said the 12-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the buggy, died as a result of injuries she sustained.

The 14-year-old girl sustained a broken leg and remains in hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Mr Quinn appealed "to anyone who may have been in the Flagstaff Road area at the time and witnessed the collision to contact local officers in Newry or the Collision Investigation Unit quoting reference 772 18/11/17."


