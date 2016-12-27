Home»Breaking News»ireland

10,000 people to use Airbnbs around Ireland this New Year's Eve

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 03:05 pm

Ten thousand guests are expected to stay in Airbnbs around Ireland this New Year's Eve, an increase of 82% on the same time last year.

Half of those will stay in Dublin, where the average price for a room is €62 a night.

The highest number of guests visiting from outside Ireland will come from London.

New York City is once again the most popular destination for people staying in Airbnb homes, with a total of 55,000 guests projected this year.

Other popular cities including London, Paris, Tokyo and Rome.

Airbnb announced that nearly two million guests across the world will stay in an Airbnb this New Year Eve, almost doubling the figures on New Year’s Eve last year.

The projected two million guests this year will come from over 200 countries and territories, and are travelling to nearly 200 countries and territories globally. The top countries travellers are staying in are the United States, followed by France, Australia, Spain and Great Britain.

