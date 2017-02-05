Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Zootropolis poised for Oscar glory after Annie win

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 04:57 pm

Zootropolis was the big winner at the 44th Annie Awards in the US, making it the favourite at the Oscars.

The Disney movie about a police officer bunny and her fox friend scooped best animated feature and took home a leading six awards from the ceremony in Los Angeles.

The film, known as Zootopia in America, won for directing and writing at the ceremony, which celebrates accomplishments in animation.

One of its leads, Jason Bateman, shared the best-voice acting prize with Auli’Cravalho from Moana.

The Annie winner has won the best animated feature Oscar in 10 of the 15 years since the Academy Awards introduced the category.

