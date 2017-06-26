Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Zoe Ball marks one year sober with Instagram post

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 12:40 pm

Zoe Ball is marking a year of sobriety.

The presenter and DJ, 46, has been through a difficult time with the death of her “angel” boyfriend Billy Yates.

But she shared a “Congrats on making it one year sober!” post on Instagram.

And the mother-of-two thanked her late boyfriend when she wrote: “Love and thanks to my gorgeous family and brilliant friends and some very special ones who have helped me this year @billwahweewoo”

Earlier this month Ball returned to host her BBC Radio 2 show for the first time since the death of Yates in May at the age of 40.

Zoe Ball (Ian West/PA)
The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host played a song in tribute to the cameraman and thanked her fans for their support.

Ball was previously married to Norman Cook,  better known as DJ Fatboy Slim, and they announced their separation after 18 years of marriage in September last year.

