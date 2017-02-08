Zayn Malik hits back at critics after Twitter storm over girlfriend Gigi Hadid

Pop star Zayn Malik has hit back after he was subjected to a backlash for rallying to girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s defence.

Gigi, 21, was criticised after her sister Bella, 20, posted a video, which has since been deleted, of the model appearing to squint her eyes and smile while sitting at a restaurant and holding up an edible figure of the Buddha.

Gigi Hadid (Matt Crossick/PA) Former One Direction star Zayn, 24, whose father is British Pakistani, tweeted “trust me…she likes Asians” when he was asked about the image.

Twitter didn’t like the singer’s response, called Zayn uneducated, but the Pillowtalk singer has hit back.

People's nerve to call me ignorant, when any chance they get I'm a terrorist!! to be a racist goes against my very existence.. — zayn (@zaynmalik) February 7, 2017

So please don't try to educate me 🙏🏽 — zayn (@zaynmalik) February 7, 2017

Last year, Gigi apologised after her impression of Melania Trump, during the American Music Awards, prompted criticism.

The catwalk star put on a fake Slovenian accent and pulled a face as she mimicked the future US first lady while hosting the awards show in Los Angeles.

“I apologise to anyone that I offended and have only the best wishes for our country,” she later said.