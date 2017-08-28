Your complete guide to Electric Picnic 2017

So, at this stage you’ve your bag packed (well kind of), your to-do list ticked off (well sort of) and you’re counting down the hours until you finish work for the weekend.

There are only a few things missing - your map, the complete stage times and the full lineup.

Well, look no further:

Stage times are live on the festival’s app but if you’re anything like us and constantly have to deal with storage capacity on your phone, we’ve popped them right here, so getting screenshotting.

MAIN STAGE

Friday

10.30-12.00 The xx

9.00-10.00 London Grammar

7.30-8.30 The Divine Comedy

6.15-7.00 Hudson Taylor

5.00-5.45 Little Hours

Saturday

12.30-1.55 Pete Tong

10.15-11.45 A Tribe Called Quest

8.45-9.45 Phoenix

7.15-8.15 Run The Jewels

5.45-6.45 Madness

4.45-5.15 Giggs

3.00-4.00 The Strypes

1.45-2.30 Keywest

Sunday

10.45-12.00 Duran Duran

9.00-10.00 Elbow

7.15-8.15 Chaka Khan

5.45-6.45 The Pretenders

4.15-5.15 Rag N’ Bone Man

2.30-3.30 The Skatalites

1.00-2.00 Dublin Gospel Choir

BODY AND SOUL STAGE

Friday

02:45-03:30 New Jackson

01.30-02.15 Lowly

00.00-01.00 HMLTD

22.30-23.30 Ships

21.15-22.00 Shookrah

20.00-20.45 Mythill Grim

19.00-19.35 New Valley Wolves

18.00-18.30 Telephone Explosions

17.00-17.30 Bob Skeleton

Saturday

03.00-03.45 Le Boom

02.00-02.45 Sweat

00.30-01.30 Public Service Broadcasting

23.15-00.00 Soulé

22.00-22.45 Everything Shook

20.45-21.30 Elaine Mai

19.30-20.15 Frankenstein Bolts

18.15-19.00 Youth Mass

17.00-17.45 Laurie Shaw

16.00-16.30 Oh Joy

14.45-15.30 Bennett Bay

13.45-14.15 Field Trip

13.00-13.30 The Innocent Bystander

12.00-12.30 Inishowen Gospel Choir

Sunday

01.00-03.45 This Ain’t No Disco with Donal Dineen

00:10-00:45 BARQ

23:00-23.40 TooFools

21.45-22.30 IDER

20.30-21:15 Moses Sumney

19:15-20:00 Aldous Harding

18:00-18.45 Nick Hakim

16.50-17.30 Klark Cant

16:00-16.30 David Keenan

15:00- 15.30 LAOISE

14:00-14.30 Matthew Noone

13:00- 13.30 Clandestinos

12.30-13.00 Coda

BODY AND SOUL. PEACE PAGODA

Friday

02.00-04.00 Sunken Foal-Live AV Show

00.30-02.00 Ickis Mirolo

22.30-00.00 ROSBEG-AV Show

21.30-22.30 Baba

20.00-21.30 The Peace Pagoda Mixtape

Holistic Workshop Friday

19.00-20.00 Nature Meditation

18.00-18.45 Feelgood Hula

Saturday

02.15-04.00 Brian Dillon

01.00-02.00 Simon Bird-Live

23.30-00.30 Ian Nyquist & Dillon O’Sullivan AV Show

22.30-23.30 Dowry-Live

21.00-22.30 Mike Falvey

19.00-21.00 Eamonn Winehaus

17.30-18.30 Rory Hughes

16.00-17.30 The Peace Pagoda Mixtape

Holistic Workshop Saturday

15.00-16.00 Laughter Yoga

13.30-14.15 Feelgood Hula

12.00-13.15 Reggae Yoga

Sunday

01.00-04.00 Lil Dave & Friends

00.30-01.30 Aquarian

23.00-00.30 AGORILLA & Slipdraft AV

22.00-23.00 Rob Le Nan

21.00-22.00 Serdih

18.30-19.30 Suzanne Walsh

Holistic Workshop Sunday

15.00-16.00 Laughter Yoga

13.30-14.15 Get Out of Your Head

12.00-13.15 Healing with Herbs

BODY AND SOUL: BANDSTAND

Friday

03.00-04.00 PrYmary Colours

00.45-02.45 Colorama DJ/AV SET

23.15-00.15 Sam Kinsella

22.15-23.00 WOB!

20.45-21.45 Just Mikey

19.30-20.15 Klark Cant

18.15-19.00 Justyna Koss

Saturday

03.00-04.00 Robot Rock

01.45-02.45 045 Recordings Takeover Cinema Live

00.45-01.45 045 Recordings Takeover Conor C DJ set

23.15-00.30 Colorama AV Set

22.15-23.00 Kingdom of Crows

20.45-21.45 Justyna Koss

19.30-20.15 Penrose

18.15-19.00 Susie Blue

17.00-18.00 Al-Jive Mestizo

16.00-16.45 Thank Funk

15.00-15.40 Erica Cody

14.00-14.40 Cult Called Man

Sunday

03.00-04.00 Arveene Juthan & Shamon Cassette & Surprise Guest

23.15-02.45 String Theory Sound System

22.15-23.00 Cantina Bop

20.45-21.45 RUTH

19.30-20.15 Djollie

18.15-19.00 David Keenan

17.00-18.00 SÍOMHA

16.00-16.45 The Ocelots

15.00-15.40 Johnny Rayge & Guests

14.00-14.40 Inishowen Gospel Choir

BODY AND SOUL: EARTHSHIP STAGE

Friday

02.30-03.45 Neil Flynn

01.30-02.15 Lumigraph

00.00-01.15 Shane Mannion

23.00-23.45 Cignol

21.30-22.45 Nevan Jio

20.15-21.00 Dioscó na mBó

19.00-19.45 The Clockworks

17.30-18.15 Oh Boland

Saturday

03.00-03.45 Diamond Dagger

01.30-02.45 Dean Feeney (TR-One)

00.30-01.15 ELLLL

23.00-00.15 Cáit

21.15-22.30 Attention Bébé

19.45-20.45 Bocs Social

18.30-19.15 TADGH

17.15-18.00 WOB!

16.00-16.45 Beef Supreme

14.45-15.30 The Jive Cats

13.30-14.15 The Louisiana 6

12.00-13.30 Eamonn Barrett

Sunday

00.00-03.45 Mother DJs

23.00-23.40 Catscars

21.45-22.30 Katie Laffan

20.30-21.15 Slow Place Like Home

19.15-20.00 Phare

18.00-18.45 Chequerboard

16.45-17.30 New Pope

15.30-16.15 The Notorious CCG

14.15-15.00 Maria Kelly

13.00-13.45 Trick Mist

RANKIN’S WOOD

Friday

9.00 2fm Live: DJ Jenny Greene with RTÉ Concert Orchestra

8.00-8.45 2fm Live: DJ Mo K with RTÉ Concert Orchestra

Saturday

11.00-12.00 Le Galaxie

9.30-10.30 Floating Points

8.00-9.00 All Tvvins

6.30-7.15 Rusangano Family

5.15-6.00 The Riptide Movement

4.00-4.45 Otherkin

2.45-3.30 Bad Bones

1.45-2.15 Jafaris

Sunday/b>

11.00-12.00 Kiasmos

9.30-10.30 Tale Of Us

8.00-9.00 Mano Le Tough

6.30-7.30 Hannah Wants

5.15-6.00 Krept and Konan

4.00-4.45 Section Boyz

2.45-3.15 Fangclub

1.30-2.00 Pale Rivers

OTHER VOICES

Friday

23.25 Saint Sister

22.10 New Jackson

21.00 Soule

19.50 Supersilly

18.40 Talos

17.30 Charlie Cunningham

16.00 Booka Brass Band

Saturday

22.20 Special Guest

20.50 Jack O’Rourke with Hattie Webb

19.40 Tom Adams

18.30 Stephen James Smith

17.20 Jafaris

16.10 Bitch Falcon

15.00 Katie Laffan

14.00 Slow Riot

Sunday

21.30 Wyvern Lingo

20.20 Pixx

19.10 Odetta Hartman

18.00 Loah

17.00 Special Guest

15.50 Jealous of the birds

14.50 Ailbhe Reddy

13.50 Pillow Queens