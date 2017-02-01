You'll never guess what Susanna Reid wore on GMB

Susanna Reid kept things comfy on Good Morning Britain by swapping her usual heels for a pair of slippers.

The host slipped into the fluffy footwear during a discussion about a school in Derbyshire that encourages pupils to wear slippers in the hope that they will achieve better grades.

She said: “This morning we are talking about slippers.

“In fact, I have changed my high heels into slippers. Apparently they improve your performance and make your behaviour better.”

Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan (Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock) Co-host Piers Morgan joked: “Well, that’s much needed in your case.”

It was a fun morning all round for the presenting duo, who also pretended to walk off the set of the ITV show when a debate got heated.

Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith and Labour MP Peter Kyle joined the show to debate the Brexit Bill.

As things heated up, Piers and Susanna jokingly walked off, leaving them to talk.

Piers joked: “Wow, I thought I was noisy in the morning.”

“I’ve never heard you be so quiet in a debate!” added Susanna.