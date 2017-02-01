Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

You'll never guess what Susanna Reid wore on GMB

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 11:14 am

Susanna Reid kept things comfy on Good Morning Britain by swapping her usual heels for a pair of slippers.

The host slipped into the fluffy footwear during a discussion about a school in Derbyshire that encourages pupils to wear slippers in the hope that they will achieve better grades.

She said: “This morning we are talking about slippers.

“In fact, I have changed my high heels into slippers. Apparently they improve your performance and make your behaviour better.”

Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan (Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock)
Co-host Piers Morgan joked: “Well, that’s much needed in your case.”

It was a fun morning all round for the presenting duo, who also pretended to walk off the set of the ITV show when a debate got heated.

Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith and Labour MP Peter Kyle joined the show to debate the Brexit Bill.

As things heated up, Piers and Susanna jokingly walked off, leaving them to talk.

DING DING… ROUND ONE! The Brexit… – Good Morning Britain | Facebook

Piers joked: “Wow, I thought I was noisy in the morning.”

“I’ve never heard you be so quiet in a debate!” added Susanna.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Louise Minchin has to step out as she falls ill on BBC Breakfast

James Corden and the voice behind The Little Mermaid have signed on for Wreck-It Ralph 2

Blondie announce collaborative album featuring work with Sia and Charlie XCX

Comic Adam Hills has a 'dig' at Ewan McGregor's GMB walkout


Lifestyle

Theatre review: Autumn Royal, Everyman, Cork 3/5

Vintage male: This is how every man over 50 should aim to look

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 