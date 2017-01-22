Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

You'll never guess what Geri Horner has named her new baby boy

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 03:51 pm

Geri Horner has named her infant son Montague.

The Spice Girl, who welcomed her new arrival on Saturday morning, announced the news online.

She shared a sweet picture of the newborn’s foot, and wrote: “Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty.”

There have been reports that Geri, 44, picked George as a middle name in honour of her late friend George Michael.

Geri also posted a picture on Instagram showing pink and blue cupcakes with the names of her whole family piped on the top – herself, husband Christian Horner, her 10-year-old daughter Bluebell and Christian’s daughter Olivia.

A blue-iced cake reads “Monty”, for their new arrival.

Time for some birthday cake! Thank you for all your lovely messages x

A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on

Geri wrote: “Time for some birthday cake! Thank you for all your lovely messages x.”

