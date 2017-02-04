You won't believe what Mariah Carey wears to the gym

Joined a gym for your New Year’s resolution? Thinking of overhauling your workout gear for added motivation?

Well, when you’re as much of a diva as Mariah Carey, you don’t let a little thing like exercise get in the way of your sense of style.

Tracksuits are just not Mariah (Danny Lawson/PA) The singer is never seen looking anything less than glamorous, but we can’t believe her gym didn’t deem her get-up a health and safety hazard.

Running amok. @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:18pm PST

She posted a series of photos and boomerangs to Instagram showing how she keeps her workouts fun – and it involves a low-cut leotard, fish nets and spike-heeled boots.

We must we must ... ;) 😘 @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Mariah seemed to have no problem negotiating the fitness equipment, despite her unusual choice of clothing.

Climb every mountain 👊🏾😘 @gunnarfitness A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

Now that’s dedication to diva-dom.