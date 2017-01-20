Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

You won't believe what John McCririck looked like after he went on 100% Hotter

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 01:27 pm

Have you ever dreamed of seeing John McCririck with a man bun? Well dream no longer.

The racing pundit went on new Channel 5 show 100% Hotter, where they give celebs hair and fashion makeovers, and the results have to be seen to be believed.

John didn’t make life easy for the makeover team and laid down a few ground rules before they started.

There was no touching of the hair and beard so this was the result.

We’re not sure we will ever recover.

