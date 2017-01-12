Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

You have to see the trailer for new action comedy CHiPs

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 08:44 am

The trailer for cop comedy film CHiPs is out, and it is just what you need to brighten your day.

Amid the hard-hitting – albeit excellent – titles that have been making headlines this awards season, this hilariously ridiculous action film is set to be one of your guilty pleasures of the year.

Starring Dax Shepard (of Hit and Run), Michael Pena (of The Martian) and a lot of penis jokes, it takes inspiration from the 70s television show by Rick Rosner.

Dax plays past-it motorbike sensation Jon Baker, while Michael takes on the role of full-of-it FBI investigator Frank Poncherello as the pair join the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Director Dax takes viewers through their cringe-worthy exploits and even makes us wonder whether their chalk-and-cheese partnership might even make them, dare we say it, good at their job…

CHiPs is a Warner Bros. Pictures film and will be released in UK cinemas on March 24.

