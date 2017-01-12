You have to see Idris Elba asking you out on a Valentine's date

Is it too early to start thinking about Valentine’s Day? Not when there’s the possibility of a date with Idris Elba on the cards…

Yes, that’s right ladies and gents, all your wildest dreams could be about to come true – Idris wants to be your Valentine, and he’s got some pretty good ideas on how you could spend the evening together.

Say hello to your Valentine’s date (Ian West/PA) It’s all in the name of a good cause, of course, with every entry into the competition supporting charity W.E. Can Lead, which educates girls in Africa.

Will YOU be my Valentine? I promise, you can order whatever your heart desires. All for a good cause. To #WIN... https://t.co/6WN0OECPUt pic.twitter.com/YFlPI3djKt — Idris Elba (@idriselba) January 11, 2017

Idris introduces his competition by saying: “That’s right, love. Just you and me. No one else around. Just us.”

While running through the romantic meal you might enjoy together, he makes the saucy suggestion: “Pepper soup and fufu. That’s an African dish, and you pound the yams, and you know what? I’ll let you pound my yams.”

@idriselba oh my!! *blushing* i would love to have fufu with u u and as for pounding ur yams? On a 1st date? Is it hot in here?!😶❤👀 — Lisa T (@Tafono1) January 11, 2017

Such is his appeal that even Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid could not resist a retweet, and fans think winning could be the greatest thing ever to happen to anyone.

Imagine if you won the Valentine's date with @idriselba. I mean, that'd be your life over really. How could anything compete with that? — | Tattooed Tealady | (@TattooedTeaLady) January 11, 2017

The replies to Idris started pouring in with plenty of people hoping to grab their opportunity at romance with the Luther star.

@idriselba For all intents and purposes, I consider this our engagement announcement. And the answer is YES. pic.twitter.com/StX7njOcgr — Tami (@sweetnsourlady) January 11, 2017

@MollyTopple @idriselba oh I saw this and thought it was a private message just for me 😢😢😢💔💔💔 — Caitlin Robertson (@CaityRobs) January 11, 2017

Even the video proved a little too much for some.

@idriselba @Mamcesc I need to stop watching this video for my own sanity 😊 — Fareem (@AdaFarida) January 12, 2017

Others already had some suggestions for how he could dress to impress.

@idriselba @omaze Hey Driis, in case you're wondering what to wear on our date, those jeans u wore at Madonna's concert will do nicely. — Tessa (@CurtessaJacques) January 12, 2017

Men up and down the land realised there was just no point in planning a romantic date themselves – after all, who can compete with Mr Elba?

@idriselba Well I guess I can expect my gf to be working late that day then... — Per Englund (@de_englund) January 12, 2017

At least some other halves will be getting a month’s notice of being stood up.

You could be the lucky winner by going to omaze.com/idris.