You have to hear Julia Louis-Dreyfus's SAG Awards acceptance speech

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 01:42 am

Julia Louis-Dreyfus branded Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban “un-American” as she won the first 2017 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award.

The star of Veep was named best actress in comedy series and took aim at the US president’s decision to ban nationals from seven Muslim majority countries from entering America.

On stage, she said: “I’m the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi occupied France.

“I’m an American patriot and I love this country.

“This immigration ban is a blemish and it’s un-American”.

(Chris Pizzello/AP)
William H Macy was named best actor in a comedy series for his performance in the US version of Shameless.

He thanked US president Trump for “making Frank Gallagher seem so normal”.

William H Macy (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Actor Ashton Kutcher opened the show at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles by welcoming “everyone in airports who belong in America”.

“You are a part of the fabric of who we are and we love you and we welcome you,” he said.

