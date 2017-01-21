You have got to read Oliver Hudson's response to rumours of his sister and Brad Pitt

Oliver Hudson has made a hilarious response to media rumours that Brad Pitt has moved in with his Hollywood sister, Kate.

In an Instagram rant he played out the story as if it were true, jokingly describing Angelina Jolie’s ex as a messy and over-familiar housemate who leaves the bathroom door open when he’s having a…private moment.

Next to a magazine cover with the glaring headline “BRAD MOVES IN” plastered over a picture of the pair, he wrote: “Yeah and it’s been hell!

“He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me…he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.

“My mom’s overly flirting with him! She’s wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!

“Anyway, not going well…so BP…it’s time to move out man I need my life back dog.”

He rounded the bizarre faux rant with: “Oh and I found your medical bracelet do I’ll get that back to you…ok.”

This is a picture of me looking hard while fly fishing because I gave a straight beat down to the trout.. #westsideforlife A photo posted by Oliver Hudson (@theoliverhudson) on Jul 7, 2016 at 7:14pm PDT

That’s just a whole series of images we can’t un-see.