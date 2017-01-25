Yikes! Stacey Solomon and Sam Quek wore exactly the same dress at the NTAs

It’s bound to happen to everybody at some point, wearing exactly the same outfit as somebody else at an event … but for most people it’s usually not broadcast on live TV across the nation.

Unfortunately for TV presenter Stacey Solomon and Team GB hockey star Sam Quek, the moment they both wore identical dresses to the National Television Awards was captured on cameras for all to see.

Both ladies looked sensational in their red, glittering strapless column dresses and it’s fair to say they each added their own flair to the look.

Stacey Solomon (Matt Crossick/PA) But we’re sure they were keen to keep as far away from each other while at the awards ceremony, held at London’s O2 Arena, so as not to cause a major glitter clash.

Sam, who appeared on the recent series of I’m A Celebrity – which happily picked up the challenge show award on the night – wowed in her frock, showing off her toned figure to perfection.

Sam Quek (Matt Crossick/PA) And Stacey looked just as bewitching in the Jessica Rabbit-style gown, adding a touch more glamour with a glittering necklace sat on her collar, and a bold red lip to match.

Maybe next time these two had better call ahead to co-ordinate their wardrobes….