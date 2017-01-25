Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Yikes! Stacey Solomon and Sam Quek wore exactly the same dress at the NTAs

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 11:31 pm

It’s bound to happen to everybody at some point, wearing exactly the same outfit as somebody else at an event … but for most people it’s usually not broadcast on live TV across the nation.

Unfortunately for TV presenter Stacey Solomon and Team GB hockey star Sam Quek, the moment they both wore identical dresses to the National Television Awards was captured on cameras for all to see.

Both ladies looked sensational in their red, glittering strapless column dresses and it’s fair to say they each added their own flair to the look.

Stacey Solomon (Matt Crossick/PA)
But we’re sure they were keen to keep as far away from each other while at the awards ceremony, held at London’s O2 Arena, so as not to cause a major glitter clash.

Sam, who appeared on the recent series of I’m A Celebrity – which happily picked up the challenge show award on the night – wowed in her frock, showing off her toned figure to perfection.

Sam Quek (Matt Crossick/PA)
And Stacey looked just as bewitching in the Jessica Rabbit-style gown, adding a touch more glamour with a glittering necklace sat on her collar, and a bold red lip to match.

Maybe next time these two had better call ahead to co-ordinate their wardrobes….

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, National Television Award, NTAs, Sam Quek, Stacey Solomon,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Stars line up to pay tribute to Graham Norton as he scoops special NTAs prize

Here is a full list of winners from the National Television Awards

Bake Off's Mary Berry says she and Paul Hollywood are still 'great friends'

EastEnders star Lacey Turner reveals secret to her National Television Award win


Lifestyle

Live music review: Black Sabbath

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Hypnobirthing goes mainstream

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 