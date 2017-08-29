Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Xposé 'cut' back to three episodes in tv3 revamp

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 02:06 pm

Ruth O'Neill (left) who has left the show pictured with remaining presenters Glenda Gilson, Karen Koster and Cassie Stokes. Pic: VIP

Fashion and beauty show Xposé will no longer air from Monday to Friday after tv3 bosses have decided to "cut" the show down to three episodes a week.

In a further revamp, the show will soon air on tv3 as channel bosses are set to pull the show from airing on 3e.

It will still continue to run as a half hour programme, according to online reports.

More details about the changes are set to be announced at tv3's new season launch at the National Concert Hall tomorrow.

The show hosted by Glenda Gilson, Karen Koster and Cassie Stokes celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this year.

Bosses dropped Lisa Cannon, Aisling O'Loughlin and Peter O'Riordan in a surprising shake-up right before the 2016 autumn launch.

The show has recently seen famous faces appearing as guest hosts over the last few weeks including tv personality Brian Dowling, fashion guru Darren Kennedy and model Thalia Heffernan.


