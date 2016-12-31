Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

X Factor star Honey G's debut single fails to reach top 100 in UK charts

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 12:59 pm

Rapper Honey G’s debut single has failed to make an impact on the UK Singles charts.

The former X Factor hopeful, 35, released her first single last week, after being signed by Simon Cowell’s record label, Syco.

But The Honey G Show – accompanied by a video where she states, “Now I’ve got the whole world saying my name” – has not even made the top 100.

The controversial rapper made it through to the quarter-finals of the ITV competition and recently told how she wants to release a full album in the new year.

Honey G faced widespread criticism during her time on The X Factor, when she was accused of making a mockery of the competition and of rap music.

She has previously told the Press Association: “When I see people making negative comments about me it is hurtful, but I kind of trained myself to not take any notice of it any more”.

X Factor winner Matt Terry’s single, When Christmas Comes Around, debuted at number three.

