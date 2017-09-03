Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

X Factor judge Louis Walsh makes barb about Amanda Holden

Sunday, September 03, 2017 - 09:12 am

Louis Walsh risks igniting Amanda Holden’s wrath when he compares a grandmother sitting next to Simon Cowell to the star during X Factor auditions.

Christine is invited to join the ITV show’s judging panel after bringing Simon Cowell fish finger sandwiches while her grandson auditions.

She joins Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon – who is standing in for Nicole Scherzinger – as well as Cowell, Walsh and Sharon Osbourne on the judging panel.

Louis Walsh (Matt Crossick/PA)

Louis Walsh (Matt Crossick/PA)

Host Dermot O’Leary remarks: “She looks good on that panel.”

Cowell quips: “Just in case anyone’s just tuned in, this is not Britain’s Got Talent.”

Walsh jokes: “Oh yeah, with (Britain’s Got Talent judge) Amanda!”, to which Dixon warns: “She is going to kill you!”

Lloyd Macey and his grandmother (Syco/Thames)

Lloyd Macey and his grandmother (Syco/Thames)

Christine’s grandson Lloyd Macey, 23, sings Lay Me Down by Sam Smith.

His grandmother tells Cowell: “I can’t believe I’m here with you.”

Britain’s Got Talent judge Dixon also stands in for Osbourne in another audition featured on Sunday night’s show.


