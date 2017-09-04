X Factor fans thrilled Alesha Dixon is standing in for Nicole Scherzinger

X Factor fans called for Alesha Dixon to be made a permanent judge as she filled in for Nicole Scherzinger during auditions.

The Britain’s Got Talent star took Scherzinger’s seat as hopefuls faced Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh.

One fan wrote: “Alesha should be a judge permanently!” while another said: “I just switched xfactor on and I can already tell that Alesha is better than Nicole on this show. Please keep her.”

Alesha should be a judge permanently! #xfactor — ƊΛΠΪΞĿ (@iamdanieljlacey) September 3, 2017

I just switched xfactor on and I can already tell that Alesha is better than Nicole on this show. Please keep her 😭😻 #xfactor — Annastasia✊🏽 (@yvessaintIaurnt) September 3, 2017

Another fan tweeted: “Much prefer Alesha on the panel!” as another wrote: “Is it bad that I prefer Alesha on the panel more than Nicole?”

Much prefer Alesha on the panel! #XFactor — Sharon (@see75) September 3, 2017

Is it bad that I prefer Alesha on the panel more than Nicole? 😂😆#XFactor — Tom Gardiner 🌎🌟 (@TomGardinerUK) September 3, 2017

Others heaped praise on Dixon for her attitude and trademark laugh.

One viewer wrote: “Alesha Dixon is made for TV @AleshaOfficial she just exudes happiness and positiveness, and we all always need lots of that.”

#XFactor Alesha Dixon is made for TV @AleshaOfficial she just exudes happiness and positiveness, and we all always need lots of that. — Tony Dortie (@TonyDortie) September 3, 2017

Another said: “Alesha has the best laugh in show business. I need to bottle it up and take it out whenever I’m down.”

Alesha has the best laugh in show business. I need to bottle it up and take it out whenever I'm down 😂 #XFactor — TeamAleshaupdates (@Aleshas_angle) September 3, 2017

However, other viewers missed Scherzinger and hoped she would be back soon.

Nicole please come back! Omg please whoever chose to bring alesha back for this episode DONT DO IT AGAIN! 😩 it's just ruined. #XFactor — ⭐️'FinestMummy'🌸 (@ZoeeBabesss) September 3, 2017

One said: “Nicole please come back! Omg please whoever chose to bring alesha back for this episode DONT DO IT AGAIN! it’s just ruined.”