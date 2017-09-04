Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

X Factor fans thrilled Alesha Dixon is standing in for Nicole Scherzinger

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 09:11 am

X Factor fans called for Alesha Dixon to be made a permanent judge as she filled in for Nicole Scherzinger during auditions.

The Britain’s Got Talent star took Scherzinger’s seat as hopefuls faced Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh.

One fan wrote: “Alesha should be a judge permanently!” while another said: “I just switched xfactor on and I can already tell that Alesha is better than Nicole on this show. Please keep her.”

Another fan tweeted: “Much prefer Alesha on the panel!” as another wrote: “Is it bad that I prefer Alesha on the panel more than Nicole?”

Others heaped praise on Dixon for her attitude and trademark laugh.

One viewer wrote: “Alesha Dixon is made for TV @AleshaOfficial she just exudes happiness and positiveness, and we all always need lots of that.”

Another said: “Alesha has the best laugh in show business. I need to bottle it up and take it out whenever I’m down.”

However, other viewers missed Scherzinger and hoped she would be back soon.

One said: “Nicole please come back! Omg please whoever chose to bring alesha back for this episode DONT DO IT AGAIN!  it’s just ruined.”


