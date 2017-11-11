Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

X Factor contestants to channel George Michael this weekend

Saturday, November 11, 2017 - 09:32 am

The remaining X Factor contestants will channel George Michael as the show dedicates this weekend’s performances to the late star.

Each of the 12 acts will perform a song from the former Wham! star’s repertoire in the lead-up to the anniversary of his death on Christmas Day last year.

In the Girls category, Grace Davies will sing I Can’t Make You Love Me, Alisah Bonaobra will sing Praying For Time, Holly Tandy will sing One More Time, and Rai-Elle Williams will take on They Won’t Go When I Go.

Out of the last two boys, Lloyd Macey will perform A Different Corner, while Sam Black gives his rendition of I’m Your Man!

Meanwhile, Kevin Davy White, in the Overs category, will sing Fastlove Pt 1 and Matt Linnen will perform the classic Careless Whisper.

For Group frontrunners Rak-Su it will be a rendition of Michael’s hit Faith, duo Sean and Conor Price will perform Freedom! ’90, The Cutkelvins will have a go at Killer/Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone, and Jack & Joel will sing The Edge Of Heaven.

Many of the singers took a break from their rehearsals this week to attend the annual ITV Gala at the London Palladium.

Rak-Su told the Press Association: “We can’t do an original song so it’s going to be a difficult one, we are going to be out of our comfort zone. This has definitely been the hardest one so far.

“But artists who we aspire to tend to pay homage to a brilliant artist, so we see this as an opportunity to try and do that and to try and tribute the legacy that George Michael has.

“So there is an element of scary, but it’s exciting at the same time.”

The X Factor continues with its third week of live eliminations on Saturday, at 8.10pm on ITV.


KEYWORDS

EntertainmentTVUKShowbizXFactorUKGeorge Michael

More in this Section

FX Networks and FX Productions cut ties with Louis CK following sexual claims

Louis CK admits sexual misconduct allegations ‘are true’

Eminem to perform at MTV awards in London

Comedian Louis C.K. confirms sexual misconduct claims are true


Lifestyle

Autumn provides a treasure for you soil

The Gwyneth Paltrow touch: Lifestyle shop takes interior design to new level of affluence

Why we can’t get enough of Scandinavian style

Five of the biggest names in Irish fashion share their AW17 mood boards

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 08, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 45
    • 47
    • 1

Full Lotto draw results »