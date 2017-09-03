X Factor contestant lost five stone before applying for show

A singer who lost five stone before braving The X Factor, a dinner lady called Gaga and a grandmother who brings Simon Cowell fish fingers appear on Sunday night’s show.

Nicole Caldwell, 27, a pub singer from Paisley, Renfrewshire, said that being overweight had dented her confidence.

“People would say, ‘you should go on X Factor’,” she tells the judges.

Nicole Caldwell (Syco/Thames)

“I’d say, ‘I can’t go on X Factor, I look like this.’ Two years ago I went on a health kick and lost five stone,” she added, before singing Prince classic Purple Rain.

Another contestant, 19-year-old Shanaya Atikinson-Jones, from County Durham, hopes to wow the judging panel despite having been told by her neighbour when she sings “to shut the window and be quiet”.

Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger (Peter Byrne/PA)

Viewers will also see Cowell get his fellow judges Nicole Scherzinger and Alesha Dixon, who is standing in for Sharon Osbourne, to dance in the style of the women in the Bond credits in the second round of auditions.

They join dinner lady Gaga Lord, who sings Shirley Bassey’s 007 theme tune Diamonds Are Forever.

The grandmother of 23-year-old contestant Lloyd Macey brings Cowell fish finger sandwiches while another aspiring star is told: “You remind me of an untrained racehorse”.