Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Wow! Apple Tree Yard saves the biggest twist for last

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 10:34 pm

Apple Tree Yard viewers have been left REELING after a last-minute twist in the gripping finale.

The final instalment of the four-part BBC series saw the conclusion of the murder trial, with Yvonne (Emily Watson) walking free and Mark (Ben Chaplin) being locked up for killing George, the man who had attacked her.

Yes, we all breathed a sigh of relief at that point. Order was restored. Or was it?

Because in the last few moments of the programme it was revealed that Yvonne had actually asked Mark to murder George, as they lay in bed together one day.

And that flipped the whole thing on its head.

On Twitter, fans have posted some hilarious messages, pictures and memes to express their shock.

But was it all as it seemed?

Because the theory that Mark had just imagined Yvonne saying that is also doing the rounds.

Whatever happened, everyone agrees that Apple Tree Yard was a stunning bit of TV, with powerhouse performances from the leads.

Now what are we going to do without it??

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Apple Tree Yard, Ben Chaplin, Emily Watson,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Chris Hemsworth enrols his boys in 'superhero camp'

Rosie Webster divides viewers as she returns to Corrie after five years away

George Michael's boyfriend shares sweet holiday snap of late singer

Chrissy Teigen has the BEST reaction after Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction


Lifestyle

Eight ways to spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine’s Day

Five fun ways to celebrate your love for Valentine’s Day

Mumford & Sons on the road again

Early start was half the work for grown-up star Hugh O’Conor

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 