Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Worst dressed alert: which stars got it wrong at the SAG Awards?

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 04:33 am

While Hollywood’s finest were dressed in their best for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, some stars didn’t quite hit the mark.

Nicole Kidman looked fierce in green but those two huge parrots on her shoulders are a big no-no.

Nicole’s husband Keith Urban didn’t mind the birds (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Orange Is The New Black star Taryn Manning opted for a perfectly fine burgundy dress, but teaming it with matching lipstick and that pale pink hair just did not work.

Taryn Manning (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Her co-star Jessica Pimentel was getting a lot of attention but for all the wrong reasons.

Jessica Pimentel arrives at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall
Jessica Pimentel (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Transparent actress Amy Landecker sported a zebra print suit and it’s almost impossible to understand why.

Amy Landecker (Jordan Strauss/AP)
This boxy striped dress looks far too tight across the chest for lovely Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik.

Mayim Bialik (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Moonlight star Naomie Harris normally doesn’t put a fashion foot wrong but a pin-striped jumpsuit was a step too far, even for her, especially while standing next to her super-dapper co-star Mahershala Ali.

Naomie Harris with Mahershala Ali (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Better luck next time girls.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Amy Landecker, Mayim Bialik, Naomie Harris, Nicole Kidman, SAGs, Screen Actors Guild, Taryn Manning,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Everything about this Stranger Things SAG Awards speech is amazing, including Winona Ryder's face

Who was the best dressed on the SAG Awards red carpet?

Dev Patel brands Trump ban 'utterly devastating' as he arrives for SAG awards

You have to hear Julia Louis-Dreyfus's SAG Awards acceptance speech


Lifestyle

An Klondike echoes what is happening in present-day America

Enough’s enough in 2017: It's time to move on from Hygge

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 