Woody Harrelson cast in Han Solo film

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 05:09 pm

Woody Harrelson has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Star Wars stand-alone Han Solo film.

The Hunger Games star had been tipped for a part in the as-yet-untitled movie, and the rumours have been confirmed with a post on the Star Wars Instagram account.

A picture of Woody was posted with the words: “Woody Harrelson has joined the cast of the upcoming untitled Han Solo film.”

It was previously reported that Woody is to play the young pilot’s mentor.

Alden Ehrenreich has already been cast as the title character in the movie, which is a prequel set before the events depicted in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi.

Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke will play his love interest, while US actor Donald Glover will portray a young Lando Calrissian.

Alden Ehrenreich (Jordan Strauss/AP)
The film is due to arrive in cinemas in 2018.

