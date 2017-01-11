Woody Harrelson cast in Han Solo film

Woody Harrelson has officially joined the cast of the upcoming Star Wars stand-alone Han Solo film.

The Hunger Games star had been tipped for a part in the as-yet-untitled movie, and the rumours have been confirmed with a post on the Star Wars Instagram account.

A picture of Woody was posted with the words: “Woody Harrelson has joined the cast of the upcoming untitled Han Solo film.”

Woody Harrelson has joined the cast of the upcoming untitled Han Solo film. [Link in bio] #StarWars A photo posted by Star Wars (@starwars) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:21am PST

It was previously reported that Woody is to play the young pilot’s mentor.

Alden Ehrenreich has already been cast as the title character in the movie, which is a prequel set before the events depicted in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi.

Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke will play his love interest, while US actor Donald Glover will portray a young Lando Calrissian.