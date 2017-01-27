Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Willie Nelson cancels two of five Las Vegas shows due to illness

Friday, January 27, 2017

Country music icon Willie Nelson has cancelled two Las Vegas shows due to illness.

Willie’s publicist, Elaine Schock, said the singer has a bad cold and will not play on Saturday or Sunday.

Willie Nelson (Chris Pizzello/AP)
He plans to play the remaining three shows – on February 1, 3 and 4 – at The Venetian resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

The cancelled shows have not been rescheduled and ticket-holders were advised to seek refunds from the point of purchase.

Willie is 83 and lives in Austin, Texas.

The singer-songwriter behind hits such as On The Road Again and Always On My Mind told the Associated Press recently that he will have a new album out this spring, called God’s Problem Child.

