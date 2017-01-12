Will.i.am beats Gary Barlow in battle of 'most streamed reality TV judge'

Will.i.am has beaten Take That’s Gary Barlow to be crowned the most-streamed judge from a reality singing competition.

The former Black Eyed Peas singer joins his fellow The Voice UK coaches to soar to victory over judging panels from Let It Shine and The X Factor.

Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and former Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale were streamed on online service Deezer a combined 23 times more than BBC’s Let It Shine panel of Gary, Danni Minogue, Amber Riley and Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp.

(Ian West/PA) The Voice, which has switched from the BBC to ITV for its latest series, was narrowly beaten in the ratings battle with Let It Shine on Saturday night.

Deezer’s streaming data also revealed Will.i.am is the most streamed judge of all UK reality singing competitions, with 80% more streams than his The Voice colleague Sir Tom.

(Matt Holyoak/BBC/PA) However, Gary’s Take That success beat Will.i.am’s Black Eyed Peas while Paloma Faith, who appeared as a coach on The Voice in series four, was found to be the most streamed female singer.

(Ian West/PA) Dom Wallace, music editor at Deezer, said: “Part of the attraction of these shows is watching these famous names who have spent years building their own careers make or break people’s dreams.

“It’s been fun to turn the tables on the judges by giving the power back to the people.

“Looking at who people are tuning into after they switch off their TVs, it’s been really interesting to see how far Will.i.am has soared above the other judges despite having not released a new track since last April – surely testament to his popularity on the show and to his general popularity as an artist.”