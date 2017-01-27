William and Kate to attend Bafta awards for first time as a couple

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to attend the Bafta awards for the first time as a couple.

William, who is president of Bafta, will walk the red carpet with Kate, who has never taken part in the celebration of movie talent.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Victoria Jones/PA) During next month’s ceremony the Duke and Duchess will meet representatives of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) and watch the event.

William will also present the fellowship award.

Films including La La Land, Arrival, Manchester By The Sea, Moonlight and I, Daniel Blake are tipped for success at the awards ceremony, which will be hosted by Stephen Fry at the Royal Albert Hall.