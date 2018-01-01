Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Will Smith pays tribute to ‘my queen’ Jada on 20th wedding anniversary

Monday, January 01, 2018 - 08:28 am

Will Smith has paid tribute to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith as they celebrate 20 years of marriage.

The Hollywood star, 49, called the actress his “queen” as he marked the milestone with a sweet message on Instagram.

Sharing a photograph of the couple on their wedding day in 1997, Will wrote: “20 Years Ago Today we held hands and walked naively down that aisle. Here’s what I’ve learned since.

“Love is Like Gardening… I have learned to focus on HELPING you to BLOSSOM into what YOU want to be (into what you were born to be)… Rather than Demanding that you become what my Fragile Ego needs you to be.

“I’ve learned to take pleasure in Nourishing YOUR dreams… Rather than wrestling with you to Fulfill my Selfish Needs & Satiate My Insecurities.

“I have learned that

Love is Listening.

Love is Giving.

Love is Freedom.”

The star ended the post by saying: “Happy Anniversary, My Queen! I am forever Devoted to Nurturing your Deepest Truth.”

Will and Jada, 46, have two children together – son Jaden, 19, and daughter Willow, 17.


