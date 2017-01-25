Will Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield get drunk again at the NTAs?

It’s hard to believe that it was a year ago that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield turned up to present This Morning after getting very boozy at the National TV Awards the night before.

In fact, the TV duo rocked up to present the programme still clad in their NTAs outfits, after having partied pretty much through the night and knocking back plenty of drinks.

Holly and Phil’s now-iconic moment saw them giggling through the onset of a hangover during the live broadcast, looking slightly dishevelled but giddy, after winning the Live Magazine Show gong.

Holly revealed on-camera that she hadn’t been home before starting work, as the pair had gone on to a post-show party at Ant McPartlin’s house and played the Pie Face game.

Her gorgeous white gown was pretty trashed, covered in various drinks-related stains, and Phillip’s suit had seen better days.

Phillip told viewers: “We’re in a proper mess. Thank you so much for making this happen. Neither of us should be on the telly today!”

Holly added: “But thank you so much for making this happen, it really does mean the absolute world and we celebrated on behalf of each and everyone of you!”

At the time, Phillip also tweeted: “Bloody hell!! We’re in trouble here! Never had to concentrate so hard!”

This weekend, Holly took a trip down memory lane as she shared a selection of snaps from that evening a year ago, showing herself and Phil celebrating their win and downing drinks.

Along with the snap, she wrote: “Can’t believe it’s been a year already.”

As the NTAs air tonight, we’ll find out if This Morning wins in the same category, as it has been nominated again.

The programme faces competition from Loose Women, The One Show, Sunday Brunch and BBC Breakfast, but we reckon if they win, we could be treated to a drunken round two from the fun-loving telly twosome.