Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Will And Grace fans excited as reunion rumours surface

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 06:31 pm

Will and Grace are rumoured to be returning to our TV screens, and fans are simply losing it.

The much-loved duo – played by Eric McCormack and Debra Messing – are reprising their roles in 10 new episodes of the sitcom, according to guest star Leslie Jordan.

Debra Messing (Paul Sancya / AP/PA Images)
Leslie spilled the beans during a chat with radio station KPBS, saying: “It’s back. Here’s the way it works: [NBC] has ordered 10 [episodes]. It’ll be for next season, so [the cast will] go in, in July. And then they’ll add the guest cast. I’ll get a phone call.”

While there hasn’t been any official confirmation yet, the news has fans on social media in an absolute spin.

So 2017 is off to a good start!

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Leslie Jordan, Will & Grace,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Sherlock fans shocked after major character is killed off

Viewers shocked by pool scenes in both EastEnders and Sherlock

The wait for Sherlock is almost over, and fans can barely breathe

Kelly Brook gives fans a look at raunchy 2017 calendar


Lifestyle

Force of nature Elaine Cassidy returns to our screens

It's not just for kids - adults are flipping out for gymnastics

Why celebs are keeping their smiles tooty cutie and natural

What to watch on TV this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 