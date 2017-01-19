Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Wicked returns to Dublin

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 02:13 pm

Wicked the musical is returning to Dublin’s Bord Gais Energy Theatre.

The insanely popular production is defying gravity and touring the UK from February 2018 before flying into Dublin in August 2018.

For those of you not in the know, the musical is told from the perspective of the witches of the Land of Oz; its plot begins before and continues after Dorothy's arrival in Oz from Kansas.

is based on the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, an alternative telling of the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz and L. Frank Baum's classic 1900 story, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Wicked just recently celebrated ten years in London's West End with Belfast native Rachel Tucker playing the leading role of Elphaba.

If you would like to spend one short day in the Emerald City, tickets for the Dublin dates go on sale from the Bord Gais Energy Theatre on Friday June 30 at 9am.

