Why Olivia Colman missed the Golden Globes and the chance to get 'wellied' with Tom Hiddleston

The Night Manager star Olivia Colman has said she was fast asleep in London when she won a Golden Globe and is now devastated she missed the chance to get “wellied” with co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie.

Olivia, 42, chose not to fly to Los Angeles for the star-studded ceremony so she would be on top form to star opposite Dame Judi Dench in Sir Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Murder On The Orient Express, which is currently filming.

Olivia Colman (Yui Mok/PA Wire) She told the Press Association: “I can’t believe I was not there but it feels like the wrong thing not being there for the first week of a new job.

“I’m playing Judi Dench’s maid and I want her to be so impressed because she is my hero. I have to be good and I don’t want to be that person who turns up jetlagged but now I sort of think they would have forgiven me.”

Dame Judi Dench (Jonathan Brady/PA) Olivia, who is currently struggling to learn German for the role in the Agatha Christie adaptation, said she was tucked up in bed at home by 10pm last night and only found out about her big win when she turned her phone on at 7am.

She said: “I had all these voicemails from the director Susanne Bier saying ‘turn your phone on!’. Now I’m so gutted I’m not there. It’s such an enormous honour, I’m beside myself.”

(Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) The Broadchurch star, who defeated Game Of Thrones actress Lena Headey, Westworld star Thandie Newton and This Is Us actresses Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore to the Globe for best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie, added: “It was a gamble not to go but I thought ‘I bet I don’t win’.

“I looked at the list and thought ‘I won’t win in that group’.

Her co-stars Tom and Hugh also picked up awards for the BBC thriller The Night Manager, in which she played Angela Burr, and Olivia said she is particularly sad she missed the chance to celebrate with them.

Tom with his gong (Jordan Strauss/AP) She said: “I bet they know how to have a good time. I was always pregnant when we were filming but I could have got wellied with them all last night.”

Presenters Kristen Bell and Cuba Gooding Jr collected Colman’s award in her place and the British star said: “Don’t wash it! Don’t polish it if they have touched it!

“I’m clearing everything off the mantelpiece, it’s going right in the middle.

“Cool people put their Baftas and things in the downstairs loo but mine are on the mantelpiece.”