Why Beyonce’s Superbowl half-time performances will never be beaten

It’s over to Lady Gaga to own the stage at this year’s Superbowl.

And while we’re sure her half-time show will be worth staying up for (yes, and the actual football, we’re sure that will be good too), we have one issue: no-one’s ever going to beat Beyonce’s performances from 2013 and 2016.

Why? Well, we have a few pointers.

I watch Beyoncé's 2013 Super Bowl performance before every exam to get me pumped. Not even joking. — Mike (@mikegriffiths_) January 18, 2017

Her entrances are *speechless*

Beyoncé's 2013 Super Bowl entrance alone was just.... pic.twitter.com/Zgou5T3w8M — ㅤ (@beyoncelately) January 26, 2017

Who else would have poses as fierce as this in front of 100 million viewers?

Is there literally any other performer who could pull of these dance moves on a field?

Who moves like that in heels? Seriously…

It’s unlikely there will be a woman playing a guitar that’s on fire.

Talking about fire, Beyonce herself as on fire at one point. Look…

Does anyone else have a chance of getting the rest of Destiny’s Child on stage? Nope, obvs not.

There was just SO much energy

give me a vodka redbull n i feel like beyoncé at 2013 super bowl — caits (@_caitlinlongden) January 29, 2017

And that, friends, was our ode to Beyonce.