Why Beyonce’s Superbowl half-time performances will never be beaten

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 08:05 am

It’s over to Lady Gaga to own the stage at this year’s Superbowl.

And while we’re sure her half-time show will be worth staying up for (yes, and the actual football, we’re sure that will be good too), we have one issue: no-one’s ever going to beat Beyonce’s performances from 2013 and 2016.

Why? Well, we have a few pointers.

Her entrances are *speechless*

Who else would have poses as fierce as this in front of 100 million viewers?

Superbowl GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Is there literally any other performer who could pull of these dance moves on a field?

Superbowl GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Who moves like that in heels? Seriously…

Beyonce GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

It’s unlikely there will be a woman playing a guitar that’s on fire.

Beyonce S GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Talking about fire, Beyonce herself as on fire at one point. Look…

Television GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

Does anyone else have a chance of getting the rest of Destiny’s Child on stage? Nope, obvs not.

Beyonce GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

There was just SO much energy

And that, friends, was our ode to Beyonce.

