Who's with Janet Jackson in the league of older mums?

Singer Janet Jackson joins a league of older celebrity mothers by becoming a first-time parent at the age of 50.

The US star had a boy, Eissa Al Mana, following a “stress-free, healthy delivery”.

Here are some of the other celebrity mothers who have become parents at a later age.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry (Ian West/PA) Halle Berry became a parent for the second time at 47, having had her first child at 41.

She had a baby boy, Maceo, with Olivier Martinez in 2013, while her daughter, Nahla Aubry, whose father is model Gabriel Aubry, was born in 2008.

The star said later that she had been shocked by her second pregnancy, as she had been “kinda pre-menopausal”, adding: “I didn’t think it was possible at my age.

“Nahla prayed and prayed for him for like a year and a half for a baby and a bunk bed and she got both of those things,” she said.

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes (Ian West/PA) The Hollywood star became a first-time mother at 40.

Heart-throb Ryan Gosling is father to Esmeralda and second daughter Amada Lee, who was born when Mendes was 42.

She said after her first baby was born: “I’m completely exhausted. I thought my wild nights were over but these are some of the wildest nights I’ve ever had.”

Geena Davis

Geena Davis (Ian West/PA) The Thelma & Louise actress had twin boys at the age of 48, and her first child at 46.

She is married to a neurosurgeon 15 years her junior.

She has said of being an older parent: “If I’d had kids earlier, I could easily have become one of those mothers who over-involve themselves and try to live life through their kids … In my case, I became a parent with exactly the right person, at exactly the right time.”

Laura Linney

Laura Linney (Ian West/PA) The US actress gave birth to her first child at the age of 49.

Bennett Armistead Schauer was born on January 8 2014.

The star later explained why she had kept her entire pregnancy under wraps, saying: “I was an older mother-to-be, and it had taken me a very, very long time to have a child.”

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani (Ian West/PA) The pop star had her third child – Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale – at 44.

The singer and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale – who have since split – were already parents to sons Kingston and Zuma.

Holly Hunter

Holly Hunter (Ian West/PA) The Oscar-winning actress became a first time mother – to twins – aged 47.

The Piano star has been in a relationship with British actor Gordon MacDonald since 2001.

Madonna

Madonna (Yui Mok/PA) Pop queen Madonna gave birth to her second child, Rocco Ritchie, at the age of 41.

Her marriage to Rocco’s father, film director Guy Ritchie, later ended.

Madonna already had a daughter, Lourdes, and later adopted two children, David Banda and Mercy.

Geri Horner

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner (Chris Radburn/PA) The former Spice Girl recently announced that she is expecting a baby – at the age of 44.

Horner, formerly Halliwell, already has a 10-year-old daughter, Bluebell.

She tied the knot with Formula One’s Christian Horner in May last year.

Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon (Ian West/PA) The actress gave birth to her third child, Miles Guthrie, at 45.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show star – who has since split with Guthrie’s father, Tim Robbins – already had two other children, a son and a daughter.