Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Whoops! Scherzinger puts her poppy on after being called ‘disrespectful’

Monday, November 06, 2017 - 07:47 am

X Factor viewers saw the funny side as Nicole Scherzinger hastily put on her poppy half-way through the show after being criticised for not wearing one.

The US singer started Sunday night’s episode of the ITV programme without a flower pinned to her cream-coloured dress.

Viewers posted upset messages on social media, calling the former Pussycat Doll “disrespectful” for not wearing the Remembrance Day poppy.

Then, as the show neared the one hour mark, Scherzinger was suddenly sporting a poppy pinned to her dress.

Many viewers spotted the change and posted messages about it on social media.

“#XFactor #NicoleScherzinger No poppy… people kick off on Twitter…. Then the poppy appears… Oh dear!” said one fan on Twitter.

“Ahh finally the production crew of @TheXFactor have given @NicoleScherzy a poppy to wear-took a while but she got there in the end ,” said another.

“xfactor sneaky, Nicole has popped a poppy on in the advert break,” said another.

One person joked: “Nicole has been made to wear a poppy, they must be listening to us!”

Sunday night’s show saw the girls and the overs perform songs for the programme’s Latin Week.


KEYWORDS

EntertainmentTVUKShowbizXFactorNicoleUK

More in this Section

Jason Isaacs praises ‘heroic’ people who speak out first against sexual harassment

Blue Planet II is most-watched TV show of 2017

Michelle Pfeiffer: I feared I would mess up Kenneth Branagh’s long takes

Diversity’s Ashley Banjo announced as fourth judge for Dancing On Ice 2018


Lifestyle

Take a walk on the wild side with award-winning wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson

Meet the Birdman of Allihies

Online Lives: Elaine Hall

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »