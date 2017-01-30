Who was the best dressed on the SAG Awards red carpet?

There were gowns galore at the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, from sleek and metallic to huge and prom-worthy.

Natalie Portman hasn’t put a foot wrong as she navigates awards season as a nominee while heavily pregnant and the SAGs were no exception as she chose this stunning Dior gown.

Natalie Portman (Matt Sayles/AP) Kerry Washington, who was nominated for a SAG award her role in Confirmation, opted for this gorgeous off-the-shoulder number.

Kerry Washington (Jordan Strauss/AP) Everything about Westworld star Thandie Newton’s dress is heavenly – from the shoulder detail to pattern on the skirt.

Jordan Strauss/AP) Fargo star Kirsten Dunst looked chic and simple in this cream gown.

Kirsten Dunst (Jordan Strauss/AP) Emma Stone, who is nominated for La La Land, teamed this half-sheer/half-floral dramatic gown with old Hollywood waves.

Emma Stone (Jordan Strauss,AP) Hidden Figures star Taraji P Henson served up all kinds of fire in this sexy see-through pink gown.

Taraji P Henson (Jordan Strauss/AP) Brie Larson, who won a SAG last year for Room, showed off the benefits of a perfectly fitted dress.

Brie Larson (Jordan Strauss/AP) Nominee Michelle Williams arrived in Louis Vuitton, accompanied by her best pal Busy Philipps.

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps (Matt Sayles/AP) Modern Family star Sofia Vergara showed off a different kind of look on the red carpet, teaming a tea length Zuhair Murad dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Sofia Vergara (Jordan Strauss/AP) Kate Hudson sported a cape-style frock with stunning sequinned bandeau details and a floral embellishment on the waist.