Who was the best dressed on the SAG Awards red carpet?

There were gowns galore at the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, from sleek and metallic to huge and prom-worthy.
Natalie Portman hasn’t put a foot wrong as she navigates awards season as a nominee while heavily pregnant and the SAGs were no exception as she chose this stunning Dior gown.
Kerry Washington, who was nominated for a SAG award her role in Confirmation, opted for this gorgeous off-the-shoulder number.
Everything about Westworld star Thandie Newton’s dress is heavenly – from the shoulder detail to pattern on the skirt.
Fargo star Kirsten Dunst looked chic and simple in this cream gown.
Emma Stone, who is nominated for La La Land, teamed this half-sheer/half-floral dramatic gown with old Hollywood waves.
Hidden Figures star Taraji P Henson served up all kinds of fire in this sexy see-through pink gown.
Brie Larson, who won a SAG last year for Room, showed off the benefits of a perfectly fitted dress.
Nominee Michelle Williams arrived in Louis Vuitton, accompanied by her best pal Busy Philipps.
Modern Family star Sofia Vergara showed off a different kind of look on the red carpet, teaming a tea length Zuhair Murad dress with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
Kate Hudson sported a cape-style frock with stunning sequinned bandeau details and a floral embellishment on the waist.
All this red carpet glamour means we now cannot wait for the Oscars!