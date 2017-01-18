Which Kardashian would each Trump family member be?

The Trumps are to become America’s most prominent family on January 20, as Donald Trump takes office as the 45th president of the United States.

What better way to mark the occasion then match each member of the Trump family up with their Kardashian equivalents?

They are the closest thing America has to a royal family, after all…

Donald

On behalf of our entire family, we would truly be honored to have your vote! Let's #MakeAmericaGreatAgain! #EarlyVote A photo posted by Eric F. Trump (@erictrump) on Oct 20, 2016 at 1:54pm PDT

Donald is the undeniable star of the Trumps – also mainly responsible for the public’s disdain of the family – just as Kimberly is to the Kardashians. The soon-to-be president built an entire empire on the family name and each member has him to thank.

Balenciaga. No make up today. A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 2, 2016 at 5:35am PDT

Self-indulgent, self-assured and not at all ones to shy away from the limelight, both Donald and Kim are also big on social media – the former through his provocative tweets and the latter through her provocative selfies.

Melania

While firmly a part of the Trump circus, Melania takes a back seat in public engagements. If you’re familiar with the Kardashians, you’ll know Kourtney prefers to distance herself far from the microphone, as well as the family drama.

A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Nov 18, 2016 at 12:06pm PST

Neither are known for broadcasting their personal lives to the public, both seem somewhat stoic, with the pair being just background noise to their respective families.

Donald Jr

Always a nice surprise when you pull a Peacock Bass out of the lake. #bassfishing #peacock #trumpgolf #fishing #florida #vacation A photo posted by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:57pm PST

Kris Jenner is the undeniable mastermind behind the Kardashians’ continuing success, and now Donald Jr is to the Trump empire too – the president-elect recently announced his adult sons will take control of the vast Trump brand once his term starts.

My interview with @papermagazine for their #BeautifulPeople issue is live now on papermag.com!! Photographed by @harpersmithphoto, makeup by @joycebonelli, hair by @jorgeserranohair #paper #beautifulpeople A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Sep 14, 2016 at 9:46am PDT

Donald Jr wasn’t always accustomed to the glamorous lifestyle – he spent an estranged year away from his father which he fished, camped, bartended and lived out of the back of a truck. Similarly, Kris spent her humble teenage years working in a doughnut shop as well as a year as an air stewardess, way before being propelled into the stardom.

Eric

We took #CharlieDog to see the #WhiteHouse today 🇺🇸 A photo posted by Eric F. Trump (@erictrump) on Apr 30, 2016 at 8:37am PDT

Eric is slap bang in the middle of the Trump siblings – as it happens Khloe is to the Kardashian/Jenner klan. Eric teamed up with Donald Jr and Ivanka to help run the family business, while Khloe embarked on a venture of her own with sisters Kim and Kourtney opening clothing stores across the US.

Not your average boyfriend jean. @goodamerican Good Cuts 👖💙 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 12, 2016 at 8:53am PST

The Trump son was also once a judge on his father’s show The Apprentice, while Khloe actually appeared on the celebrity version of programme at the age of 24, and given the boot after the sixth task. The Kardashian even dabbled in a bit of reality TV herself, co-hosting The X Factor USA for a season as well as, of course, the infamous Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Ivanka

It is definitely turtleneck weather in #NYC. Can't wait for more snow! ❄️ A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 19, 2016 at 6:21am PST

Of all the Trump siblings, Ivanka is probably the most enterprising – what with her own fashion collection consisting of handbags, shoes, clothes and accessories, as well as her own self-titled jewellery line.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 14, 2016 at 7:45pm PST

Kylie Jenner, although only 19, has made millions from her own beauty collection and, more recently, a merchandise line. The pair have both appeared on the front cover of Seventeen – Ivanka gracing the magazine in 1997 at the age of 16, and Kylie in 2012 when she was 15.

Tiffany

⚓️ A photo posted by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Dec 31, 2016 at 1:28pm PST

Tiffany – Donald’s youngest, and frequently forgotten daughter – is an enigma, much like Rob Kardashian. Tiffany seems quite content living out of sync with the rest of the family – she was the also only adult Trump child not to make the presidential transition team – while happily reaping the rewards the name brings.

One of my favorite days at lego land with @blacchyna 💙 A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:30am PST

Once in a while the 23-year-old will resurface to pledge allegiance to the Trump family, declaring her love for her father and her siblings.

Barron

Happy New Year to all! 2017 will be the year America is made great again! A photo posted by Team Trump 16 (@teamtrump16) on Dec 31, 2016 at 5:56pm PST

Barron, at 10 years old, seems by far the least offensive of the Trump bunch. The youngest child is barely into double figures but it’s already evident he’s destined for great things, perhaps an achievement as notable as Kendall’s modelling career.

burger please A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 30, 2016 at 3:04pm PST

It has to be said, Barron is accustomed to the finer things in life, what having his own wing within the Trump tower and slathering his face with caviar moisturiser every night before bedtime.