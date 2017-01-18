Which designer will dress Melania Trump for the inauguration?

Designers Karl Lagerfeld and Ralph Lauren have been linked with dressing Donald Trump’s wife Melania for the inauguration ceremony on Friday.

Several other designers have said they would be happy for Melania to wear their clothes at the event, but many have taken the opposite stance, with the likes of Tom Ford, Sophie Theallet and Marc Jacobs refusing to do so.

As Donald takes the Oath of Office to become the 45th president of the United States, Melania will take up her position as First Lady, and with that comes a large responsibility in terms of fashion.

Donald and Melania Trump (Scott Roth/Invision/AP) Like her predecessor Michelle Obama, Melania’s choices will carry a great weight and the fashion world will be scrutinising her every move.

Mrs Obama made New York-based Canadian designer Jason Wu a household name when she wore one of his designs at her husband Barack Obama’s inauguration ball in 2009, a move she repeated at his second inauguration in 2013.

During her time in the White House she largely championed young American designers, such as Thakoon, Prabal Gurung and Brandon Maxwell as well as more established names such as Michael Kors and Carolina Herrera.

Barack and Michelle Obama – in Jason Wu (ddp USA/REX/Shutterstock) Melania has previously worn designs by Dolce and Gabbana, Chanel, Gucci and Roland Mouret among many others.

Women’s Wear Daily has reported that she may be dressed by both Lagerfeld – the boss of fashion houses Chanel and Fendi – and Lauren for the inauguration and the inaugural balls that follow.

But designers Herrera, Tommy Hilfiger and Jean Paul Gaultier are also among those who would be happy to dress Melania.

Herrera said, when asked if she would allow Melania to wear her designs: “Of course I will, as the First Lady of this country I will. Of course.”

Hilfiger said that “any designer should be proud to dress her” following the election in November.

Gaultier previously told the Press Association: “If you have to be truly political, there are probably a few people you can dress.

“She dresses very well by herself, I have nothing bad to say against her, it’s not a question of politics.

Melania Trump #DGwoman ❤❤❤❤❤ thank you 🇺🇸 #madeinitaly🇮🇹 A photo posted by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Jan 1, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

“She was better dressed than Hillary (Clinton), when she went to vote she was in her camel coat and white dress and was beautiful.

“I don’t know who advises her or maybe it’s herself, but if she asked me to dress her, why not? Definitely. It’s not my objective but why not?”

In November, Theallet called for a fashion boycott and urged her designer peers to not dress Melania.

In an open letter, she wrote: “As one who celebrates and strives for diversity, individual freedom, and respect for all lifestyles, I will not participate in dressing or associate myself in any way with the next First Lady.

“The rhetoric of racism, sexism, and xenophobia unleashed by her husband’s presidential campaign are incompatible with the shared values we live by.”