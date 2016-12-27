Which actors are going to hit the big time in 2017?

With some highly anticipated movies slated for release in 2017, actors enjoying relative obscurity right now will soon be thrust into the spotlight.

Here are some stars poised to rise in the new year.

Tom Holland

Tom Holland attending the Captain America: Civil War European Premiere held at Vue Westfield (Ian West/PA) Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield became big stars in the role of Spider-Man so all eyes will soon fall on British actor Tom Holland, who is expected to make a big splash in the same part.

He briefly appeared in costume in Captain America: Civil War but Spider-Man: Homecoming, slated for UK release in July, will be his first starring turn.

At present Tom is best known for his role in tsunami drama The Impossible but that will all change when he becomes a fully fledged superhero.

Zendaya

Zendaya’s Disney Channel credentials mean she already has a huge young following and seven million Twitter followers. KC Undercover and Shake It Up were hit shows but her role opposite Tom in Spider-Man: Homecoming could give her name recognition with a very different audience.

Zendaya (Ian West/PA) Her character Michelle only appears very briefly in the trailer but she’s expected to have a significant part.

Her appearance in The Greatest Showman, opposite Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams, should cement her new status.

Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali (Ian West/PA) Prepare to hear this name a lot when it come to awards. As one of the stars of gritty coming-of-age drama Moonlight, due to arrive in cinemas in February, his is the performance getting the most praise.

Already starring in Marvel’s Netflix series Luke Cage and recognisable for his role as Remy Danton in House Of Cards, Mahershala is now tipped for a best supporting actor Oscar.

He is also due to star in Hidden Figures, opposite Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst and Taraji P Henson.

Ruby Rose

Fans of Orange Is The New Black will recognise Ruby as inmate Stella Carlin and she may be familiar from numerous group shots on Taylor Swift’s Instagram page but in 2017 the Australian actress will star in some of the biggest films of the year.

Ruby Rose (Yui Mok/PA) She is due to appear in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage and John Wick 2. She is also due to make an appearance in Pitch Perfect 3, meaning she will cross the divide between high-octane action and musicals.

Fionn Whitehead

The young Brit made headlines when Christopher Nolan chose him, as an unknown, for a leading role in his Second World War epic Dunkirk.

He will star opposite Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance and Kenneth Branagh, as well as One Direction star Harry Styles, in the July release.

He follows that up with another big role opposite Emma Thompson’s judge in the much-anticipated adaptation of Ian McEwan’s The Children Act, directed by Richard Eyre.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) She stole the show in her brief appearance as Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and in 2017 she finally gets her own film.

Gal’s debut in the superhero’s first ever big screen outing was a huge responsibility but while the film was critically panned, she was widely praised.

In her own film she stars opposite Chris Pine and Robin Wright before she returns to the company of Batman and Superman in Justice League.

Dane DeHaan

Dane has appeared on the verge of stardom for years thanks to a string of winning performances in small or indie films and a turn as Harry Osborn in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 but 2017 could be the year he breaks through.

Dane Dehaan (Ian West/PA) He will star in both Gore Verbinski’s A Cure For Wellness and in the title role opposite Cara Delevingne in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, directed by Luc Besson.

As if the genre films were not enough, he is also poised to appear in Tulip Fever opposite Oscar winners Alicia Vikander and Christoph Waltz, as well as Cara Delevingne.

Alden Ehrenreich

While the currently untitled Han Solo film is not due to be released until 2018, Alden’s star will be well in the ascendant in 2017 as expectations for the prequel reach fever pitch.

Playing a role made famous by Harrison Ford is no mean feat but Alden has impressed in his small roles in Blue Jasmine and Hail Caesar!, as well as his turn in Beautiful Creatures, so Star Wars fans are hopeful.

Next year he will be seen in Warren Beatty’s Rules Don’t Apply and opposite Jennifer Aniston in The Yellow Birds.