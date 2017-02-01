Where in the World returns to RTÉ for one night only and you could be on it

For those of you who don't remember, Where in the World was and Irish quiz show on RTÉ just before Glenroe and it was one of the best things about telly back in the day.

Fans are in for a treat as the game show returns to the Ray D'arcy show this Saturday, February 4.

Not only will the format return to the screens, Theresa Lowe will be coming with it to take audiences on a trip across the world once again.

RTÉ are looking for families to take part in the show. If you think you have what it takes not to make a show of yourself in front of Theresa Lowe and the entire nation send an email to whereintheworld@rte.ie.

Entries need to be sent in ASAP and make sure everyone is available to travel on Saturday night.

Best of luck!