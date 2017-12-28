Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Where has all the Rock and Roll gone, asks Bono

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 05:42 pm

Bono has lashed out at what he feels is a lack of rock and roll in music.

Speaking to

Rolling Stone the U2 frontman said he thought "music has gotten very girly".

Bono explained: "When I was 16, I had a lot of anger in me. You need to find a place for it and for guitars, whether it is with a drum machine - I don’t care.

"In the end, what is rock’n’roll? Rage is at the heart of it. Some great rock’n’roll tends to have that, which is why The Who were such a great band. Or Pearl Jam."

Bono went on to say that the fact hip-hop seemed to be the only place for young male anger at the moment was a bad thing but said he was confident the genre "will return".

In a wide ranging interview the singer even touched on his own near-death experiences.

"People have these extinction events in their lives; it could be psychological or it could be physical. And, yes, it was physical for me, but I think I have spared myself all that soap opera," Bono told Rolling Stone.

"Especially with this kind of celebrity obsession with the minutiae of peoples’ lives - I have got out of that. I want to speak about the issue in a way that lets people fill in the blanks of what they have been through, you know?"

"People have had so much worse to deal with, so that is another reason not to talk about it. You demean all the people who, you know, never made it through that or couldn’t get health care!"

 


KEYWORDS

U2BonoMusic

Related Articles

Letter from U2 calls for Freedom of City awarded to Aung San Suu Kyi be withdrawn

Check out the official video for first single from U2’s new album

More in this Section

Return date of First Dates Ireland has been revealed

Laura Dern and Joe Manganiello add to Carrie Fisher tributes

Shakira pushes world tour back again after vocal cord damage

Donna Air: I thought Dancing On Ice might kill me


Lifestyle

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »