We’ve already fallen in love with this couple on tonight’s First Dates

First Dates Ireland is back on our screen and it’s going to be a goody - if the teaser from tonight’s episode is anything to go by.

Meet Paddy and Lauren, both about to go on their very first date ever. EVER.

A situation that’s awkward enough for the best of us, not to mind broadcasting it to the entire nation.

Oh the creaturs but we've high hopes for them.

Also on the show Rachel meets Conor, a carpenter and Antonio meets medical scientist Sinead.

The new series also sees the return of Maître D’ Mateo Saina, barman Ethan Miles and waitress Alice Marr, all there to keep our singletons feed and watered.