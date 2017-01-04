Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Were the Nolan sisters the 'British Von Trapp Family'? Twitter has the answer

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 10:14 pm

…And it’s a pretty clear NO.

It may have been a passing couple of comments, but people jumped on the moment Coleen Nolan reminisced about her family’s singing history on Celebrity Big Brother, by describing them as the equivalent of a British Von Trapp family.

To be fair, the Irish sisters (which at some point or other featured Maureen, Anne, Bernie, Coleen, Linda and Denise Nolan) DID release a few hits in the 70s and 80s, such as I’m In The Mood For Dancing, but viewers thought the comparison to the family from The Sound Of Music was a bit much…

Hmm…

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5, Coleen Nolan, Von Trapp,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Guess who everybody is comparing Spencer Pratt on CBB to...

Nobody has any sympathy for Stacy on CBB

Guess which movies are up for best screenplay of the year awards

Mark Gatiss' response to a Sherlock critic is a true work of art


Lifestyle

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

What happens when your name and identity clash

Meet two of 2017’s ‘Operation Transformation’ leaders

Ten of the best events around Europe for fans of classical music and opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 