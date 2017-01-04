Were the Nolan sisters the 'British Von Trapp Family'? Twitter has the answer

…And it’s a pretty clear NO.

It may have been a passing couple of comments, but people jumped on the moment Coleen Nolan reminisced about her family’s singing history on Celebrity Big Brother, by describing them as the equivalent of a British Von Trapp family.

To be fair, the Irish sisters (which at some point or other featured Maureen, Anne, Bernie, Coleen, Linda and Denise Nolan) DID release a few hits in the 70s and 80s, such as I’m In The Mood For Dancing, but viewers thought the comparison to the family from The Sound Of Music was a bit much…

Did Coleen really just say that her and her sisters were like the Von Trapp family 😳😳 #CBB — Michelle Martin (@mmartin_x) January 4, 2017

"We were like the UK Von Trapp family... Okay Coleen 🙄 #cbb — Rob Copsey (@RobCopsey) January 4, 2017

